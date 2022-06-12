Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Up 170.0% in May

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of TSIB stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $2,456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,994 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 74.9% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (TSIB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.