Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNXP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

