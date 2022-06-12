Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

TPZ stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.70. 583,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 94.42.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.7916459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.54.

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

