Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Topcon has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

