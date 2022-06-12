Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.