Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
