Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$75.58. 1,657,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.34. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$25.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,516.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.46.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

