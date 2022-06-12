Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the May 15th total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

TREVF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.66.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

