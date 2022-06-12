Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the May 15th total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
TREVF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.78%.
About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevali Mining (TREVF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.