Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVI opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

