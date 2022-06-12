TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 144.6% in May

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TC stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 28.62%.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

