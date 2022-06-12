Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Up 162.6% in May

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCAC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

