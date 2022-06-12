Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUWOY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.