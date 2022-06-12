Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Tuniu stock remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Friday. 146,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,355. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
