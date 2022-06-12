Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Tuniu stock remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Friday. 146,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,355. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

