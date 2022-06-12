Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Short Interest Update

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYVY opened at $3.00 on Friday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.
