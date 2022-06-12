U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 131.5% in May

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $4.81 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

