U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:USRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. U.S. Stem Cell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

