UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 111.5% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,404,400 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the May 15th total of 3,027,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

