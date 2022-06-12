UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 111.5% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,404,400 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the May 15th total of 3,027,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.13.
UniCredit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.