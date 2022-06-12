United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ULTHF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. United Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

