United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,010.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

