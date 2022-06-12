Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:UUU opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)
