Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 176.7% in May

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the May 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UONE stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Urban One has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $392.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.