Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

URBDF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.37.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

