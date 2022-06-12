Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.8 days.

OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $13.81 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

