Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.8 days.
OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $13.81 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.
About Vallourec (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vallourec (VLOUF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.