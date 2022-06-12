VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the May 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $76.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

