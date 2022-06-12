Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 148.1% in May

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the May 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 440.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

