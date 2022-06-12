Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 108.0% in May

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the May 15th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $70.76 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

