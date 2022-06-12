Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,915.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $121.62 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

