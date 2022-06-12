Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the May 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,073,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.