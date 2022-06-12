Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VTAQW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.