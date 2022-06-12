Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.