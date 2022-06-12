Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in May

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.22 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

