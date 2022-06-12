VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

VIAO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 26,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIA optronics during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

