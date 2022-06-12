Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.57.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.