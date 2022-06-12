Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

