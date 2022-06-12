VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $68.20 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

