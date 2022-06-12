Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of VIDE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.56. Video Display has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.
