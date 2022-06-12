Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of VIDE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.56. Video Display has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

