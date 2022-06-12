Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 102.7% in May

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $40.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

