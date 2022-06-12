Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.55. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

