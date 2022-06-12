Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,174,300 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 2,613,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

