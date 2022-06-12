Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,174,300 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 2,613,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
