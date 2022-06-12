Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

