Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMAR. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.69. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 309.90%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

