VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:VNRX opened at $2.38 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.65.
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,827.93% and a negative return on equity of 148.44%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
