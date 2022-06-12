Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOSSF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vossloh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vossloh from €54.00 ($58.06) to €51.00 ($54.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $54.31.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

