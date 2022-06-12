Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 318,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
