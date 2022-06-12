VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.36 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

