VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

VTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

