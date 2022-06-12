Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wejo Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of WEJOW stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

