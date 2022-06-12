WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$3.61 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.31 and a 12-month high of C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$802.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.