Wesfarmers (OTC:WFAFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Wesfarmers (OTC:WFAFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.30 price objective on the stock.
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.
