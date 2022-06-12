Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $131.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.23. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

