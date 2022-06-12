Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 111.4% in May

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

