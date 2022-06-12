WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DXJS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

